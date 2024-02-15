McLaughlin’s 24 help Northern Arizona beat Sacramento State 73-58

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 24 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 73-58 on Thursday night.

McLaughlin was 8-of-18 shooting (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Lumberjacks (12-14, 5-7 Big Sky Conference). Carson Basham shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 15 points. Diego Campisano shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Duncan Powell led the way for the Hornets (6-20, 2-11) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Sacramento State also got 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Jacob Holt. Zee Hamoda also had 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The loss is the ninth straight for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.