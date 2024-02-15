Judge expresses skepticism at Texas law that lets police arrest migrants for illegal entry

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has voiced concerns over a Texas law that would give police broad authority to arrest migrants on charges of illegal entry starting in March. U.S. District Judge David Ezra said Thursday that it would be a “nightmare” if the nation became a patchwork of states enforcing different immigration laws. Ezra is considering a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department. It’s the first legal test of what opponents have called the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that was partially struck down by the Supreme Court. Ezra said he hopes to rule with enough time for any appeals before the law take effect March 5.

