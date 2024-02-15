Skip to Content
Ike puts up 23 in Gonzaga’s 91-74 victory over Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Graham Ike scored 23 points and Nolan Hickman added 22 in Gonzaga’s 91-74 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Ike finished 11 of 19 from the field for the Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 West Coast Conference). Hickman was 7 for 12 overall, 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ryan Nembhard had 16 points and shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Will Johnston led the Lions (10-15, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and seven 3-pointers. Justin Wright added 13 points and Justice Hill finished with 10 points and seven assists.

Hickman paced Gonzaga with 12 first-half points to help build a 47-46 lead. Gonzaga took the lead for good on Ike’s layup with 18:08 remaining in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Gonzaga hosts Pacific and Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco.

