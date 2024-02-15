Correction: Kat Von D-Tattoo Trial story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published January 26, 2024, about the verdict in a copyright trial involving celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D, The Associated Press erroneously reported that jurors found that Von D’s tattoo of Miles Davis, a drawing used in the process, and a group of social media posts about it were legally fair use of the copyrighted photograph they were based on. The jury found that the tattoo, drawing and some of the social media posts were not substantially similar to the photograph, and thus were not required to decide whether fair use applied. They did find other contested social media posts to be fair use. The AP also erroneously reported that all the posts were created by Von D. She testified that some were created by associates.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.