Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Bostick leads Cal State Northridge over Cal State Bakersfield 76-71

By
Published 9:47 pm

By The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick’s 27 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Cal State Bakersfield 76-71 on Thursday night.

Bostick also contributed four steals for the Matadors (17-9, 8-6 Big West Conference). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

Corey Stephenson led the way for the Roadrunners (10-15, 5-9) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Wilbon also had 17 points, while Dalph Panopio scored 15.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content