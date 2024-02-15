Skip to Content
Allen scores 19 to lead Utah Valley over Cal Baptist 69-46

Published 9:22 pm

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Drake Allen scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 69-46 on Thursday night.

Allen added five rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (11-14, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference). Ethan Potter totaled 12 points and Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 11.

The Lancers (14-10, 7-6) were led by Kendal Coleman with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

