Allen scores 19 to lead Utah Valley over Cal Baptist 69-46

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Drake Allen scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 69-46 on Thursday night.

Allen added five rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (11-14, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference). Ethan Potter totaled 12 points and Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 11.

The Lancers (14-10, 7-6) were led by Kendal Coleman with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.