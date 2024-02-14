Skip to Content
Giants sign pitcher Austin Warren to 1-year contract

Published 8:11 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Austin Warren has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.

The team announced the deal Wednesday as spring training began in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Warren went 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two games for the Los Angeles Angels last season and pitched seven more innings over five games for Triple-A Salt Lake.

The right-hander is 6-0 with a 3.55 ERA and one save over 32 career relief appearances and 38 innings with the Angels from 2021-23.

