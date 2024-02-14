Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year contract

MESA, Calif. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics at the start of spring training, filling a void in a bullpen needing lefties.

The team announced the move Wednesday and also placed lefty Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow to clear roster space .

Alexander went 7-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save for San Francisco last season, making eight starts among 55 appearances. The 34-year-old pitcher grew up in nearby Santa Rosa and gets to remain close to home.

