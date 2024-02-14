Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on 1-year contract

By
Published 2:11 pm

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics at the start of spring training, filling a void in a bullpen needing lefties.

The team announced the move Wednesday and also placed lefty Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow to clear roster space .

Alexander went 7-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save for San Francisco last season, making eight starts among 55 appearances. The 34-year-old pitcher grew up in nearby Santa Rosa and gets to remain close to home.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content