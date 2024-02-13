NWSL expansion team Bay FC signs Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Bay FC signed forward Racheal Kundananji of Zambia on Tuesday to a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year.

Kundananji was acquired from Spanish club Madrid CFF in exchange for a transfer fee, Bay FC announced. Her arrival in the San Francisco Bay Area is pending the approval of her visa and international transfer certificate.

Bay FC begins play in the NWSL this year as the league’s 14th team. The regular season starts on March 16.

Kundananji played for Zambia in last year’s Women’s World Cup. Overall she has 10 goals in 18 games with her national team.

She had 33 goals in 43 Liga F games since joining Madrid CFF in 2022.

“Racheal has a composure in-front of goal and a natural ability to score with different types of finishes and from various locations,” Bay FC general manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. “We believe she will continue to grow and develop at our club, showcasing her skillset and adding to the array of exciting attacking talent we have here.”

___

