Amey scores 25, San Jose State downs Air Force 73-66

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 25 points as San Jose State beat Air Force 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Amey added three steals for the Spartans (9-16, 2-10 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 22 points while going 6 of 9 and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. The Spartans stopped a seven-game slide with the victory.

Rytis Petraitis finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (8-16, 1-11). Beau Becker added 13 points and eight rebounds for Air Force. Ethan Taylor also had 11 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Falcons.

Amey scored 12 points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 34-31. San Jose State used a 16-0 second-half run to break a 47-47 tie and take the lead at 63-47 with 6:00 remaining in the half.

