Brink scores 21, Jump adds 20 to help No. 6 Stanford women beat Washington State 73-58

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Hannah Jump added 20 points and No. 6 Stanford pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State 73-58 on Sunday.

Kiki Iriafen added 17 points, 14 rebounds — seven offensive — and five assists for Stanford (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12).

Bella Murekatete, Washington State’s leader in scoring (13.4 per game), rebounding (7.5) and steals (1.8), fouled out midway through the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-3 senior was called for an intentional foul on Brink, who made both free throws with 5:30 to play. She then assisted on a basket by Iriafen and then made a putback that gave Stanford a 66-53 about a minute later.

The Cougars (15-10, 4-8), who scored nine of the final 12 points in the third quarter to trim their deficit to 53-51 going into the fourth, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Washington State has lost four games in a row — all at home — since Charlisse Leger-Walker suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cougars’ 85-82 road win over No. 2 UCLA on Jan. 28. The three-time all-Pac-12 selection helped Washington State to its first NCAA Tournament in three decades as a freshman in 2021 and led the Cougars to the first Pac-12 Tournament championship — and earning most outstanding player — in 2023.

Eleonora Villa led Washington State with 16 points and three steals. Astera Tuhina added 13 points. Murekatete finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting with three rebounds and four turnovers in 21 minutes.

Stanford, which made 30 of 61 (49%) from the field and scored 20 points off 16 Cougars turnovers, outscored Washington State 20-7 in the fourth quarter. WSU was 2-of-11 shooting over the final 10 minutes.

UP NEXT:

Stanford: hosts California on Friday.

Washington State: heads to Arizona to play the Wildcats on Friday and then Arizona State on Sunday.

