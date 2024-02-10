Skip to Content
Searles scores 33 as Utah Tech knocks off Cal Baptist 85-78

Published 4:46 pm

By The Associated Press

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jaylen Searles’ 33 points led Utah Tech past California Baptist 85-78 on Saturday night.

Searles added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Trailblazers (10-14, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Beon Riley scored 12 points and Tanner Christensen added nine.

Scotty Washington led the way for the Lancers (14-9, 7-5) with 20 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Cal Baptist. Hunter Goodrick also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

