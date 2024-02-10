Bernardo da Silva’s 19 help Hawaii take down UC Davis 87-70

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo da Silva scored 19 points as Hawaii beat UC Davis 87-70 on Saturday night.

Da Silva added 12 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-7 Big West Conference). Noel Coleman was 7-of-12 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Justin McKoy had 17 points and shot 4 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Aggies (15-9, 10-3) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 27 points. Ty Johnson added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for UC Davis. Kane Milling also had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.