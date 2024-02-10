Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Ajayi’s double-double sparks Pepperdine past Loyola Marymount 72-63

By
Published 8:41 pm

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 72-63 on Saturday night.

Houston Mallette scored 13 points for the Waves (10-16, 3-8 West Coast Conference), who put an end to a six-game losing streak. Jevon Porter pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lions (10-14, 3-7) were led by Alex Merkviladze with 17 points and nine rebounds. Justice Hill added 13 points and five assists. Will Johnston scored 12.

Pepperdine took the lead with 1:03 left before intermission and led the whole second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content