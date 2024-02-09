Chiefs rule out All-Pro LG Joe Thuney for Super Bowl vs 49ers with pectoral injury

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a pectoral injury.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, though, appear ready to go.

Rice was a full participant in practice Friday after he was stepped on near the end of the previous day’s workout, while Edwards-Helaire also put in a full practice after dealing with an illness earlier in the week.

The only player that the Chiefs listed as questionable on the final injury report was running back Jerick McKinnon, who remains on injured reserve after surgery in January for a core muscle injury. The Chiefs have until Saturday afternoon to add him onto the active roster for the Super Bowl, though Reid described his chances of playing as “slim” earlier in the week.

The 49ers are healthy headed into the game with no one on the active roster listed with an injury designation.

“Guys have worked hard these two weeks,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “The guys who have been banged up, they’ve done everything possible to be healthy for this game. It’s our first time everyone is full and healthy. It’s the right game to have it that way.”

Backup defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who is currently on injured reserve but has practiced this week, was listed as questionable for San Francisco with an ankle injury. Davis is not expected to be activated on Saturday to play in the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid insisted all week he wasn’t counting Thuney out, right through the end of a 66-minute workout Friday at the practice facility of the AFC West-rival Raiders. But given Thuney had not practiced since before he was hurt in the divisional round in Buffalo, it had become increasingly clear that Allegretti would get the start in his place.

The longtime backup has done this before. Allegretti also started the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay in 2021 because of injuries.

“Next-man-up mentality,” Chiefs right guard Trey Smith said. “Nick is a consummate professional. He’ll be ready to go. He’s done a great job these past couple of weeks of preparation. Our coaches will have us prepared and Nick will do great.”

The Chiefs experienced a scare near the end of Thursday’s practice when Rice accidentally was stepped on and limped off the field. The rookie wide receiver has become one of Patrick Mahomes’ go-to targets, catching 20 passes for 223 yards and a score in three playoff games, while also helping to draw some of the attention away from tight end Travis Kelce.

Edwards-Helaire was inactive for last year’s Super Bowl despite proclaiming himself healthy following a high ankle sprain.

“This is what you always work for since you were a child,” said Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick who lost his job to Isiah Pacheco last season and will be a free agent after this season. “And it’s always a hard thing to get to, but obviously we’re able to do the things we needed to in order to get back.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl