Washington scores 20 as Cal Baptist slips past UT Arlington 64-63
By The Associated Press
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 20 points and California Baptist eked out a 64-63 victory over UT Arlington on Thursday night.
Washington was 7-of-14 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (14-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
Tchoukuiengo had a go-ahead layup with 49 seconds left and Ouedraogo followed with two free throws to pull out the win.
The Mavericks (11-12, 6-6) were led by Makaih Williams with 15 points. DaJuan Gordon had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Shemar Wilson had 15 rebounds to go with nine points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.