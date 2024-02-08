Mogbo scores 19, San Francisco turns away Pepperdine 80-74
By The Associated Press
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 19 points in San Francisco’s 80-74 victory against Pepperdine on Thursday night.
Mogbo added eight rebounds for the Dons (19-6, 8-2 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams had 14 points and Ndewedo Newbury scored 13.
Jevon Porter had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Waves (9-16, 2-8), who have lost six in a row. Houston Mallette had 19 points. Michael Ajayi finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.