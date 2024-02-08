Five Marines aboard helicopter that went down in the mountains outside San Diego are confirmed dead, military says
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five Marines aboard helicopter that went down in the mountains outside San Diego are confirmed dead, military says.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five Marines aboard helicopter that went down in the mountains outside San Diego are confirmed dead, military says.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.