St. Mary’s extends stranglehold on WCC lead thrashing Pacific behind Ducas’ 18 points

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 18 points shooting 7 for 9 including 4 for 4 from 3-point range and St. Mary’s won its 11th straight stomping Pacific 84-43 on Tuesday.

Augustus Marciulionis and reserve Luke Barrett scored 12, Mitchell Saxen 11 and reserve and Mason Forbes 10 for St. Mary’s (19-6, 10-0 WCC).

Ducas only shot once and failed to score in the Gaels’ 64-62 win over Gonzaga on Saturday night.

On Tuesday, Ducas started St. Mary’s off with a 3-pointer 17 seconds in and the Gaels never trailed.

Barrett’s 3 broke a tie at 7 with 11:05 before halftime, and his 3 six minutes later stretched the advantage to 23-9. St. Mary’s 37-19 lead over Pacific at halftime marked the 11th time this season the Gaels have led by 15-or-more points at intermission which leads the nation.

Reserve Jalen Brown and Cam Denson led the Tigers with 11 points apiece.

St. Mary’s travels to Portland to face the Pilots on Saturday. The Tigers (6-19, 0-10) host San Diego on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball