Giants acquire left-hander Ethan Small from Brewers for cash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants acquired left-hander Ethan Small from Milwaukee for cash on Monday after the Brewers designated him for assignment last week.

Small, who turns 27 on Feb. 14, has appeared in four major league games, including two starts, and owns an 8.71 ERA. He recorded one save and gave up five runs over four innings in two appearances with Milwaukee last season.

Small spent most of the 2023 season with the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate, where 36 of his 38 appearances came out of the bullpen. He went 2-4 with a 3.18 ERA and three saves while posting 61 strikeouts and 24 walks over 51 innings at Nashville.

The Brewers designated Small for assignment on Thursday to create room on their 40-man roster after acquiring infielder Joey Ortiz and left-handed pitcher DL Hall in the trade that sent 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

