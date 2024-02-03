Turner scores 23 off the bench, San Diego knocks off Santa Clara 70-59

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner’s 23 points off of the bench led San Diego to a 70-59 victory against Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Turner shot 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (13-11, 3-6 West Coast Conference). PJ Hayes shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Steven Jamerson II had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Johnny O’Neil led the way for the Broncos (15-9, 6-3) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Christoph Tilly added 10 points for Santa Clara. Jake Ensminger also put up six points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

San Diego entered halftime up 36-31. Hayes paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Turner’s 15-point second half helped San Diego finish off the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.