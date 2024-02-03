Skip to Content
Portland defeats Pepperdine 93-89

By
Published 7:57 pm

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 24 points in Portland’s 93-89 victory against Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Robertson added seven rebounds and five assists for the Pilots (9-15, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Vukasin Masic had 16 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Houston Mallette finished with 28 points and two blocks for the Waves (9-15, 2-7). Pepperdine also got 22 points and six rebounds from Jevon Porter. In addition, Michael Ajayi had 17 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

