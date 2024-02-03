Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Pierre-Louis leads UC Santa Barbara past Cal State Bakersfield 70-59

By
Published 9:31 pm

By The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis’ 20 points helped UCSB defeat CSU Bakersfield 70-59 on Saturday.

Pierre-Louis added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (13-8, 6-5 Big West Conference). Yohan Traore had 14 points, shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line. Ajay Mitchell scored 13.

The Roadrunners (9-13, 4-7) were led by Kaleb Higgins with 19 points and four assists. Corey Stephenson scored 18 and Marvin McGhee added eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content