Pierre-Louis leads UC Santa Barbara past Cal State Bakersfield 70-59

By The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis’ 20 points helped UCSB defeat CSU Bakersfield 70-59 on Saturday.

Pierre-Louis added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (13-8, 6-5 Big West Conference). Yohan Traore had 14 points, shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line. Ajay Mitchell scored 13.

The Roadrunners (9-13, 4-7) were led by Kaleb Higgins with 19 points and four assists. Corey Stephenson scored 18 and Marvin McGhee added eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.