Nysos wins Robert Lewis Stakes, but gets no Kentucky Derby qualifying points because of Baffert ban

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Nysos romped to a 7 1/2-length victory in the $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth consecutive victory in the race for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Nysos ran a mile in 1:36.65 and is unbeaten in three starts. Baffert’s other entry, Wine Me Up, finished second.

The colts won’t be running in the Kentucky Derby, however. Despite the race offering Derby qualifying points, Nysos and Wine Me Up weren’t eligible because Baffert continues to be banned by the ownership of Churchill Downs.

Sent off as the 1-9 favorite, Nysos returned $2.20, $2.10 and $2.10. He won his first two races by a combined 20 lengths. The colt earned $120,000 for the win Saturday.

Wine Me Up paid $3.60 and $2.60. Scatify was another three-quarters of a length back in third and paid $2.40 to show.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports