Allen and Saterfield score 15 apiece, Portland State defeats Sacramento State 58-51

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Zee Hamoda and Duncan Powell finished with 11 points apiece for the Hornets (6-16, 2-7).

Allen and Saterfield combined for 11 rebounds for the Vikings (14-8, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Johnson had 10 points.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — KJ Allen and Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points to help Portland State defeat Sacramento State 58-51 on Saturday night.

By The Associated Press

