Davidson, Lucas power Nevada in 90-60 rout of San Jose State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jarod Lucas scored 20 points as Nevada routed San Jose State 90-60 on Friday night.

The Wolf Pack held San Jose State to 24 first-half points and held a 25-point lead at intermission.

Davidson hit 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc, and pulled down 7 offensive rebounds to lead Nevada (17-5, 4-4 Mountain West). Tyler Rolison scored 12 points and Kenan Blackshear and Tylan Pope each contributed 10 points and Blackshear had six assists.

Alvaro Cardenas led the Spartans (8-14, 1-8) 14 points. Trey Anderson added 11 points and Myron Amey Jr. and Latrell Davis each contributed 10.

Nevada plays at Utah State Tuesday. San Jose State plays host to Fresno State Tuesday.

