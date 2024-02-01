Trio rally Stanford to 71-62 victory over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Maxime Reynaud posted double-doubles and Michael Jones hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 as Stanford rallied to beat Arizona State 71-62 on Thursday night.

Angel totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds, notching his first double-double of the season for the Cardinal (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12 Conference). Reynaud finished with 12 points and a career-best 17 rebounds for his eighth. Jones matched his season high from beyond the arc, missing twice.

Jose Perez had 14 points and six assists to pace the Sun Devils (11-10, 5-5). Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal scored 12 apiece with Collins adding six rebounds and six of ASU’s 11 turnovers. Adam Miller scored 10.

Neal hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 to help Arizona State take a 33-29 lead into halftime. Angel, who shoots 51.3% from distance — second best in the conference — missed both of his 3-pointers but still had 11 points at the half to keep Stanford close.

Reynaud had the first two baskets of the second half and Jones followed with a 3-pointer to give Stanford a 36-33 lead. Perez had a layup and a three-point play, Collins sank a tying 3-pointer and Miller made the first of two free throws as the Sun Devils erased a seven-point deficit and led 46-45 with 13 minutes left to play.

The Cardinal regained the lead on a Benny Gealer layup and the lead changed hands three times until Collins sank a 3-pointer, Perez made two free throws and Neal dunked to put the Sun Devils up 55-50 with nine minutes left to play. Miller’s three-point play a minute later — after a Gealer layup — left Arizona State with a 58-52 advantage.

Jones sank a 3-pointer and Reynaud had the last two baskets in a 10-2 spurt as Stanford jumped in front 61-60 with 3:47 to go and never trailed again, closing out the game with a 17-2 run.

Arizona State will host California on Saturday. Stanford travels to play No. 11 Arizona on Sunday.

___

___

