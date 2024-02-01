Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Masic scores 23 in Portland’s 65-60 victory against Pacific

By
Published 9:28 pm

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 23 points as Portland beat Pacific 65-60 on Thursday.

Masic added seven rebounds for the Pilots (8-15, 2-6 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Bol Dengdit shot 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The win broke a six-game slide for the Pilots.

Judson Martindale led the way for the Tigers (6-17, 0-8) with 19 points. Makai Richards added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content