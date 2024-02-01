Masic scores 23 in Portland’s 65-60 victory against Pacific

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 23 points as Portland beat Pacific 65-60 on Thursday.

Masic added seven rebounds for the Pilots (8-15, 2-6 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Bol Dengdit shot 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The win broke a six-game slide for the Pilots.

Judson Martindale led the way for the Tigers (6-17, 0-8) with 19 points. Makai Richards added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.