Bona, Andrews help UCLA hold off Oregon State late for a 71-63 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews each scored 18 points to allow UCLA to hold off Oregon State, 71-63 on Thursday night.

The Bruins, who play seven of their final 11 games at Pauley Pavilion, now have won their last five straight against the Beavers.

Will McClendon hit a 3-pointer with 11:06 left to put UCLA up 51-43, but Tyler Bilodeau hit a jumper and Justin Rochelin hit two free throws to pull Oregon State within four. Lazar Stefanovic’s 3 pushed the Bruins lead back to seven, 54-47 with just over nine minutes left.

Christian Wright hit two free throws and Bilodeau scored at the basket, hit one of two from the line to get the Beavers within two, 54-52 and his jumper with 5:19 left made it a one-point game, 57-56. But Oregon State then went on a two-minute stretch where they did not score and UCLA pushed its lead back to seven and closed out the win.

Bona hit 7 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 6 from the line and Andrews knocked down 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line for UCLA (10-11, 5-5 Pac-12 Conference). Stefanovic hit 3 of 8 from deep and finished with 15 points.

Bilodeau finished with 18 points to lead Oregon State (11-10, 3-7). Jordan Pope had 14 points, Dexter Akanno had 13 and Michael Rataj 10.

UCLA plays host to Oregon Saturday. Oregon State plays at USC Saturday.

