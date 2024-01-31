Wandy Peralta and the Padres agree to a $16.5 million, 4-year contract, AP source says

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Wandy Peralta and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $16.5 million, four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical exam and hadn’t been finalized.

The contract contains opt-outs after each of the first three seasons.

The 32-year-old left-hander spent the last three seasons with the New York Yankees. He went 4-2 with four saves and a 2.83 ERA in 63 appearances in 2023. He had 51 strikeouts and 30 walks in 54 innings.

While they still have big holes elsewhere heading into spring training, the budget-minded Padres at least have a well-stocked bullpen. They also signed right-hander Woo-Suk Go from South Korea and left-hander Yuki Matsui from Japan to go with several holdovers, including Robert Suarez, who is expected to be the closer after All-Star Josh Hader left via free agency and signed with Houston.

San Diego is reducing salary after flopping last year and missing the playoffs despite having the third-largest payroll in the majors, $258 million on opening day.

The Padres have only two outfielders on their active roster and need to firm up their rotation behind Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Michael King.

King was one of five players who came over from the Yankees in the blockbuster trade that sent slugger Juan Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham to New York in early December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB