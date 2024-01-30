Pilot killed when single-engine plane crashes on street in San Francisco Bay Area

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed Tuesday when the aircraft crashed on a city street near a small San Francisco Bay Area airport, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at a busy intersection along a golf course that’s adjacent Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, said the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The district later confirmed that one person had died. No one else was on board the plane, and no vehicles on the ground were involved, officials said.

The Bay Area News Group identified the plane as a Van’s RV-6, a homebuilt aircraft with two seats.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Last month, a different style and brand of homebuilt plane, a Cozy Mark IV, crashed into the ocean near Half Moon Bay, killing four people.

Two of the victims were found dead after the Jan. 14 crash, and a third body was recovered from the water this week, KGO-TV reported. The person’s identity wasn’t released. A fourth victim remains missing.