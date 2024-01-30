Justin Turner and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $13 million, 1-year contract

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Veteran infielder Justin Turner and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Turner hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs and an .800 OPS last season for the Boston Red Sox. The two-time All-Star spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto has been eager to add offense to a team that struggled to score last season. He was a designated hitter 98 times last year and appeared 41 times in the infield. Free agent Matt Chapman played third base for Toronto last season.

Turner was co-winner of the 2017 NL Championship Series MVP award and won a World Series title in 2020. He is a .288 career hitter with 187 homers and 759 RBIs in 15 seasons with Baltimore (2009-10), the New York Mets (2010-13), the Dodgers (2014-22) and the Red Sox.

“Justin Turner has proven himself not only as an exceptional player on the field, but also an exemplary leader in the clubhouse,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a news release. “Justin’s history of delivering in big moments and his consistent pursuit of winning are admirable traits.”

