Hickman scores 24, helps Gonzaga rout Loyola Marymount 92-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored a career-high 24 points and Gonzaga rolled to a 92-58 victory over Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night.

Hickman sank 10 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers, adding five assists for the Bulldogs (16-5, 7-1 West Coast Conference). Graham Ike scored 20 on 8-for-9 shooting. Ben Gregg finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Anton Watson total 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Braden Huff had 10 points and five boards off the bench.

Reserve Justice Hill had 14 points to lead the Lions (10-12, 3-5). Justin Wright had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Alex Merkviladze and Dominick Harris added 11 points apiece, while Keli Leaupepe scored 10.

The Bulldogs led 45-29 at halftime and scored the first 12 points and 23 of the first 25 in the second half.

Gonzaga will host first-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday. LMU travels to play San Diego on Feb. 7.

