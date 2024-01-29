South Carolina hires Super Bowl-winning special teams coach Joe DeCamillis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina hired two-time Super Bowl-winning special teams coach Joe DeCamillis on Monday for that position with the Gamecocks.

The school’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract for DeCamillis, 58, worth $800,000 a season. He takes over for special teams coach and assistant head coach Pete Lembo, who left to become head coach at the University of Buffalo earlier this month.

DeCamillis spent from 1991-2022 helping special teams for seven NFL franchises, including two stints apiece with Denver and Buffalo.

He was part of Super Bowl winners in Denver after the 2015 season and the Los Angeles Rams two years ago.

DeCamillis spent last season with the Texas Longhorns as special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

DeCamillis began his NFL career as an administrative assistant for his father-in-law, then-Denver head coach Dan Reeves, a former South Carolina football standout. DeCamillis was promoted to a position on Reeves’ coaching staff in 1991 as a special teams assistant.

South Carolina is led by coach Shane Beamer, whose father Frank was known for his emphasis on “Beamer Ball,” where special teams was an essential part of the program’s success.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 5-7 season and missed a bowl after making the postseason in the younger Beamer’s first two seasons.

___

