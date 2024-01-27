Skip to Content
Whitney, Thomas lead Montana past Sacramento State 70-67

Published 8:38 pm

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Whitney had 17 points and Dischon Thomas hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to rally Montana to a 70-67 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Whitney added six assists for the Grizzlies (14-7, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Josh Vazquez scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Thomas had 13 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (6-15, 2-6) were led in scoring by Zee Hamoda, who finished with 17 points. Sacramento State also got 14 points, four assists and two blocks from Austin Patterson. Jacob Holt finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

