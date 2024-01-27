Gonzaga earns 82-73 victory against Pacific

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Graham Ike’s 20 points helped Gonzaga defeat Pacific 82-73 on Saturday.

Ike was 8-of-11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (15-5, 6-1 West Coast Conference). Nolan Hickman scored 19 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the foul line. Ben Gregg had 13 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Donovan Williams finished with 14 points for the Tigers (6-16, 0-7). Cam Denson added 12 points and three steals for Pacific. In addition, Moe Odum finished with 12 points and six assists. The Tigers extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Hickman scored eight points in the first half and Gonzaga went into the break trailing 35-34. Ike’s 18-point second half helped Gonzaga close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.