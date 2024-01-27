Coleman scores 23 as Hawaii downs Cal Poly 83-73

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had 23 points in Hawaii’s 83-73 win against Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Coleman shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (11-10, 3-6 Big West Conference). Justin McKoy scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. JoVon McClanahan shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

Kobe Sanders finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs (4-17, 0-9). Aidan Prukop added 23 points for Cal Poly. In addition, Quentin Jones finished with six points. The Mustangs extended their losing streak to nine straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.