Brewton leads Cal State Fullerton past Cal State Bakersfield 68-50

By The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton’s 17 points helped Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal State Bakersfield 68-50 on Saturday night.

Brewton was 6 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Titans (11-10, 4-5 Big West Conference). Tory San Antonio scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Max Jones scored nine.

Kaleb Higgins led the way for the Roadrunners (8-12, 3-6) with 11 points and five steals. Dalph Panopio scored 10.

