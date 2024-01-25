Skip to Content
Thoerner scores 13 as UC Irvine defeats Long Beach State 72-61

By
Published 10:01 pm

By The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Thoerner’s 13 points helped UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 72-61 on Thursday night.

Thoerner shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (14-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Andre Henry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Tsohonis finished with 15 points for the Beach (12-8, 4-4). Long Beach State also got nine points and eight rebounds from Lassina Traore. In addition, Varick Lewis finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

