Thoerner scores 13 as UC Irvine defeats Long Beach State 72-61

By The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Thoerner’s 13 points helped UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 72-61 on Thursday night.

Thoerner shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (14-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Andre Henry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Tsohonis finished with 15 points for the Beach (12-8, 4-4). Long Beach State also got nine points and eight rebounds from Lassina Traore. In addition, Varick Lewis finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.