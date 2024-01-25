Skip to Content
Saint Mary’s drubs Pacific 76-28 for seventh straight victory

Published 10:28 pm

By The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas and Aidan Mahoney scored 11 points apiece and Saint Mary’s rolled past Pacific 76-28 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Ducas also had eight rebounds for the Gaels (15-6, 6-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen had nine points.

Donovan Williams finished with seven points for the Tigers (6-15, 0-6), who have lost six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

