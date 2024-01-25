Graham Ike scored 22 points to lead Gonzaga past San Francisco 77-72

By The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wa. (AP) — Graham Ike had 22 points in Gonzaga’s 77-72 victory against San Francisco on Thursday night.

Ike also contributed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 West Coast Conference). Anton Watson added 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 9 from the free throw line, and had seven rebounds and three steals. Ryan Nembhard shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Williams led the Dons (15-6, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Ndewedo Newbury added 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks for San Francisco. In addition, Malik Thomas finished with 12 points and two steals.

Nolan Hickman scored eight points in the first half and Gonzaga went into halftime trailing 31-30. Ike scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Gonzaga to a five-point victory.

Both teams play on Saturday. Gonzaga visits Pacific and San Francisco travels to play Portland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.