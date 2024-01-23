Rice scores 16 as Boise State beats Fresno State 72-68

By The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Max Rice scored 16 points as Boise State beat Fresno State 72-68 on Tuesday.

Rice shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Broncos (14-5, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. O’Mar Stanley had 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Donavan Yap led the way for the Bulldogs (8-11, 1-5) with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Isaiah Hill added 15 points, six assists and three steals for Fresno State. In addition, Enoch Boakye had 12 points and three blocks.

Agbo’s 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining in the second half gave Boise State the lead for good at 69-68.

Boise State hosts Utah State and Fresno State plays Air Force at home both on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.