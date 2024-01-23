Angels sign veteran reliever Robert Stephenson to a $33 million, 3-year deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson has agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels announced the deal Tuesday for the 30-year-old Stephenson, who joins his fifth major league team. He will get a salary of $11 million annually.

Stephenson split last season between Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, going 3-4 with one save, a 3.10 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 appearances. He was particularly adept at missing bats: His 46.5% swing-and-miss rate was the third-best in a big league season since 1988.

Stephenson spent his first five major league seasons with Cincinnati, which drafted the Bay Area native in 2011.

He will provide a boost to the Angels’ bullpen, which will be revamped for new manager Ron Washington. Los Angeles already signed Adam Cimber and Luis Garcia earlier in the offseason.

Infielder Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment, opening a roster spot.

