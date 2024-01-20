Huff scores 26 off the bench, Gonzaga knocks off San Diego 105-63

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Braden Huff scored 26 points off of the bench to lead Gonzaga past San Diego 105-63 on Saturday.

Huff also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-5, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Ben Gregg scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Nolan Hickman had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Toreros (10-10, 0-5) were led in scoring by Wayne McKinney III, who finished with 17 points. PJ Hayes added nine points for San Diego. Steven Jamerson II also had eight points.

Gonzaga took the lead with 15:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Huff led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 54-27 at the break. Gonzaga pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 33-point lead to 41 points. They outscored San Diego by 15 points in the final half, as Gregg led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.