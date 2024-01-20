Skip to Content
ap-california-news

CSU Bakersfield secures 65-53 win against Cal Poly

By
Published 9:17 pm

By The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Tom Mark’s 16 points helped CSU Bakersfield defeat Cal Poly 65-53 on Saturday night.

Mark added seven rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (7-11, 2-5 Big West Conference). Kaleb Higgins scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line. Modestas Kancleris finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Mustangs (4-15, 0-7) were led by Quentin Jones, who posted 16 points. Kobe Sanders added 10 points for Cal Poly. Paul Bizimana also recorded nine points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content