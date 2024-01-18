Williams, Mogbo lead San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 90-76

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marcus Williams hit four 3-pointers and scored 24, Jonathan Mogbo had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and San Francisco cruised to a 90-76 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Williams made 10 of 16 shots and missed just once from 3-point range for the Dons (15-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Mogbo hit 11 of 17 shots, adding five assists. Malik Thomas contributed 13 points and five rebounds. Mike Sharavjamts scored 12 with seven assists.

Dominick Harris led the Lions (8-10, 1-3) with 22 points. He made four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Will Johnston hit four 3-pointers and scored 19. Alex Merkviladze pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball