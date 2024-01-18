Right-hander Jordan Hicks and San Francisco Giants finalize $44 million, 4-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $44 million, four-year contract on Thursday, a deal that includes performance bonuses for innings that could increase the total to $52 million.

The 27-year-old. who is slotted for a rotation spot, gets a $2 million signing bonus, a $6 million salary this year and $12 million in each of the following three seasons

He would earn $83,333 each for 100, 110, 120, and 130 innings, $166,667 apiece for 140, 150, 160 and 170, $333,333 each for 180 and 190, and $333,334 for 200.

As part of the agreement, Hicks will donate $220,000 to the Giants Community Fund: $40,000 this year and $60,000 in each of the following three years.

Hicks averaged 100.3 mph with his four-seam fastball last season, according to MLB Statcast. He has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, saving 32 games in 44 chances. He was 0-4 with a 5.47 ERA in eight starts for St. Louis in 2022.

Hicks was 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves in 15 chances over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year with St. Louis and Toronto.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

Hicks spent his first 4 1/2 big league seasons with the Cardinals, then was traded to the Blue Jays last July 30 He has a 3.85 career ERA.

A roster spot opened for San Francisco when right-hander Devin Sweet was been claimed off waivers by Detroit.

