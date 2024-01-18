Rice, Jones spark Washington State to 89-75 victory over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Myles Rice finished with a season-high 35 points, Isaac Jones scored 24 and Washington State won for a third straight time at Maples Pavilion, dispatching Stanford with a wire-to-wire 89-75 victory on Thursday night.

Rice buried 15 of 24 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, setting the freshman scoring record for the Cougars (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference). He added eight assists and four steals. Jones sank 11 of 17 shots and grabbed five rebounds. The reigning conference player of the week has topped 20 points in three straight games. Jaylen Wells scored 13 on 5-for-8 shooting. Oscar Cluff totaled 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Rice had 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers, Jones made 7 of 11 shots and scored 15 and Washington State rolled to a 42-29 lead at halftime. Jones had two baskets in a 6-0 run to begin the game and the Cougars never trailed. Benny Gealer hit a 3-pointer to pull Stanford within 21-18 with 8:17 left, but that is as close as the Cardinal would get.

Jaylen Wells had a layup and a 3-pointer, Rice hit twice from distance and WSU used a 13-0 run to take a 34-18 lead with 4:26 remaining. The Cougars turned 12 Stanford turnovers into 13 points, while the Cardinal forced four turnovers and scored two. WSU had a 30-16 scoring advantage in the paint before intermission.

A Jones dunk gave the Cougars their biggest lead at 56-37 with 14:49 left to play. Stanford got no closer than nine from there.

Freshman Kanaan Carlyle had a season-best 31 points for the Cardinal. (9-8, 4-3). Carlyle made 10 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers. Maxime Raynaud pitched in with 22 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double in a row and his sixth of the season. Gealer added 12 points and four assists off the bench.

Washington State scored 19 points off 17 Stanford turnovers. The Cougars outscored the Cardinal 58-28 in the paint and had a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Stanford leads 84-65 in a series that began in 1917.

Washington State travels across the East Bay to play California on Saturday. Stanford will host Washington on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball