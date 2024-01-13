Skip to Content
Thomas scores 26, San Francisco beats Portland 96-69

Published 10:02 pm

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 26 points helped San Francisco defeat Portland 96-69 on Saturday.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Dons (14-4, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Ndewedo Newbury scored 22 points and added three blocks. Jonathan Mogbo had 18 points and shot 8 of 14 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. The Dons picked up their sixth straight win.

The Pilots (7-11, 1-2) were led in scoring by Vukasin Masic, who finished with 21 points. Tyler Robertson added 10 points for Portland. In addition, Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

